President, Other Leaders Extend Greetings on Buddha Purnima

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. In a tweet President Kovind said that “the teachings of Lord Buddha show us the path of liberation from suffering. Let us follow the path of wisdom, compassion & service shown by the Buddha and get rid of COVID-19 through our collective resolve & concerted efforts.”

Buddha Purnima greetings to everyone. The teachings of Lord Buddha show us the path of liberation from suffering. Let us follow the path of wisdom, compassion & service shown by the Buddha and get rid of COVID-19 through our collective resolve & concerted efforts.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 26, 2021

Greeting people on the occasion, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that “Lord Buddha’s eternal message of peace, brotherhood & compassion continues to inspire humanity across the globe. On this occasion, let us commit ourselves to the path of compassion & tolerance shown by Lord Buddha.”

My warm greetings to everyone on the occasion of #BuddhaPurnima. Lord Buddha's eternal message of peace, brotherhood & compassion continues to inspire humanity across the globe. On this occasion, let us commit ourselves to the path of compassion & tolerance shown by Lord Buddha. pic.twitter.com/CbbP9v7n18— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 26, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday Naidu extended greetings saying that people should commit themselves to the path of compassion and tolerance shown by Lord Buddha. Buddha Purnima is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. “Lord Buddha was one of the most illustrious spiritual leaders to have walked this earth. The eternal message of peace, brotherhood and compassion bestowed by Lord Buddha continues to inspire humanity across the globe to strive towards leading a life based on moral values and contentment," the Vice President said in his message. In our country, festivals are a great occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate, Naidu noted.

“But given the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate this festival at home and by adhering to Covid health and hygiene protocols," he said. On this happy occasion, the Vice President said, “let us commit ourselves to the path of compassion and tolerance shown by Lord Buddha".

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar also extended his greeting. He tweeted: Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima. Gautam Buddha’s teachings of compassion, tolerance and social justice continue to guide us.”

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima. Gautam Buddha’s teachings of compassion, tolerance and social justice continue to guide us.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 26, 2021

Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wished people “with peace, prosperity and happiness on the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here