india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»President Ram Nath Kovind Arrives at Varanasi on Three-day Visit, to Offer Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple
1-MIN READ

President Ram Nath Kovind Arrives at Varanasi on Three-day Visit, to Offer Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

President Ram Nath Kovind along with his family arrived at Varanasi

President Ram Nath Kovind along with his family arrived at Varanasi

Tourism Minister Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, MP B P Saroj, MLA Saurabh Srivastava and IG Vijay Singh Meena were also present on the occasion.

President Ram Nath Kovind along with his family arrived at Varanasi on a three-day visit on Saturday. He will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and take part in the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. The President was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here. The chief minister presented a bouquet to the President. Tourism Minister Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, MP B P Saroj, MLA Saurabh Srivastava and IG Vijay Singh Meena were also present on the occasion.

Tags
first published:March 13, 2021, 20:54 IST
Loading...