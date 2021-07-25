President Ram Nath Kovind Arrives in J-K on 4-day Visit; To Visit Kargil War Memorial

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, officials said. They said Kovind arrived at the Srinagar airport here at 11:15 am and was received by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officers of the police and the civil administration.

The president was accorded a guard of honour. He then headed to Badami Bagh Cantonment, which houses the headquarters of the Army’s 15 Corps or Chinar Corps, they said. The president will spend the night in Srinagar and fly to Drass in Ladakh on Monday to pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil conflict of 1999, at the Kargil War Memorial, on the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, they said.

In 2019, bad weather had prevented the president from visiting Drass to participate in the Kargil Vijay Diwas, and instead, he paid his tributes by laying a wreath at a war memorial at the Army’s 15 Corps headquarters in Badamibagh here.

Kovind will address the 19th annual convocation of the University of Kashmir here on Tuesday, officials added. As part of security measures for the president’s visit, traffic on the two approach roads to Raj Bhawan has been diverted between Sunday and Wednesday and the areas around it have been sealed.

Officials said diversions have been placed in some areas of the city and no traffic is being allowed on Foreshore Road, along the famous Dal Lake from Dalgate and Nishat axis, as well as towards Gupkar.

