President Kovind Complains of Chest Discomfort, Undergoes Check-up at Delhi's Army Hospital

President Ram Nath Kovind is undergoing check-up at the Army’s Research and Referral hospital in New Delhi after complaining of chest discomfort on Friday morning, the hospital said.

It said he is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. “President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation,” the hospital said in a medical bulletin. “His condition is stable,” it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President Kovind’s son to enquire about his health. In a tweet the PMO said, “PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji’s son. He enquired about the President’s health and prayed for his well-being.”

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited RR hospital to enquire about the health of President Kovind.

Earlier in the day, Kovind extended greetings to his counterpart Abdul Hamid and the people of Bangladesh, on their country’s 50th Independence Day.

The president had taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine earlier this month. “President thanked all doctors, nurses, health workers and administrators who are successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated,” his office wrote on Twitter.