President Ram Nath Kovind Donates Rs 5 Lakh for Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday contributed Rs 500,100 for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. A delegation of VHP international president Alok Kumar, treasure of the Ram Janmabhoomi teerath Kshetra trust, Govind Dev Giri and former bureaucrat Nripendra Misra were part of the delegation that called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The meeting with Kovind was part of the VHP’s campaign to seek contribution from across class and communities for the Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Hindustan Times reported.

Alok Kumar had earlier said that to ensure transparency, funds above Rs 20,000 will be collected through cheques.

According to reports, fund collection campaign will be carried out across 525,000 villages and the monies collected will have to be deposited within 48 hours in banks.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) launched a drive yesterday to collect funds for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. RSS general secretary Suresh "Bhaiyyaji" Joshi launched the drive in Jammu and Kashmir as part of a nationwide campaign, an RSS spokesperson said.

Joshi reached out to people and sought their participation in the construction of the Ram temple. The drive will continue till February 27.