President Kovind's Slovenia-bound Flight Delayed at Zurich on Sunday as Air India Plane Suffers Snag
Soon after the technical snag was detected, Air India kept a Boeing 777 plane on standby at London to fly to Zurich for Kovind, the source said.
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind. (Reuters)
Mumbai: President Ram Nath Kovind's flight was delayed at Zurich on Sunday after the Air India Boeing plane suffered a technical snag, which was rectified later, according to a source.
The Boeing 747 aircraft was scheduled to fly the president from Zurich to Slovenia.
Soon after the technical snag was detected, Air India kept a Boeing 777 plane on standby at London to fly to Zurich for Kovind, the source said.
However, the glitch was set right at Zurich by Air India engineers and Kovind took off for Slovenia, the source added.
Kovind is on a tour to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia that started on September 9.
Air India planes are used for ferrying VVIPs, including the President and the Prime Minister.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon Confronts Shantanu Maheshwari Over Claims of Bias
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- 2020 Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup to be Held in India from November 2-21
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 17, Suggests Teaser