1-min read

President Kovind's Slovenia-bound Flight Delayed at Zurich on Sunday as Air India Plane Suffers Snag

Soon after the technical snag was detected, Air India kept a Boeing 777 plane on standby at London to fly to Zurich for Kovind, the source said.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
President Kovind's Slovenia-bound Flight Delayed at Zurich on Sunday as Air India Plane Suffers Snag
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind. (Reuters)
Mumbai: President Ram Nath Kovind's flight was delayed at Zurich on Sunday after the Air India Boeing plane suffered a technical snag, which was rectified later, according to a source.

The Boeing 747 aircraft was scheduled to fly the president from Zurich to Slovenia.

Soon after the technical snag was detected, Air India kept a Boeing 777 plane on standby at London to fly to Zurich for Kovind, the source said.

However, the glitch was set right at Zurich by Air India engineers and Kovind took off for Slovenia, the source added.

Kovind is on a tour to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia that started on September 9.

Air India planes are used for ferrying VVIPs, including the President and the Prime Minister.

