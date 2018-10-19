English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
President Ram Nath Kovind Greets Citizens on Dussehra, Emphasises on Women Empowerment
"And let us celebrate Lord Rama as a reflection of the moral and eternal values that have guided our way of life since time immemorial," the president was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind. (PTI)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted the people on the occasion of Durga Puja and Dussehra, exhorting them to work for women empowerment.
In his message, the President said Durga Puja and Vijayadashmi symbolise the victory of truth and righteousness over evil. "This is a day to share our happiness with the less-fortunate, the lonely and those in pain. It is also an opportunity to cherish the spirit of unity and bonds of fraternity among our people," Kovind said.
He asked all to celebrate Goddess Durga as the epitome of Shakti.
"May she guide us to work to empower women in society, especially girl-children.
