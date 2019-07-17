Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

President Ram Nath Kovind Hails SC's Effort to Provide Judgements in 9 Vernacular Languages

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated the apex court Collegium and the government for working together to ensure that the top court is working at its full strength of 31 'able judges'.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
President Ram Nath Kovind Hails SC's Effort to Provide Judgements in 9 Vernacular Languages
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind.
Loading...

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court's effort to provide judgements in nine vernacular languages saying the issue is "very close to his heart".

"Happy to receive and be introduced to translations of 100 important judgments of the Supreme Court," he said. "These will now be available in a variety of regional and Indian languages, and accessible to hundreds of millions of our fellow citizens who may not know English," he added.

Kovind also congratulated the apex court Collegium and the government for working together to ensure that the top court is working at its full strength of 31 "able judges". He was speaking at the inauguration of an additional Supreme Court building which will have record rooms, seminar halls and lawyers' chambers with car parking facilities.

Kovind said the eco-friendly building would increase the infrastructural facilities and help in justice delivery system by providing greater comfort for judges, lawyers and litigants. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the apex court has "warded off" various threats to constitutional ethos in the past.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad advocated an All India Judicial Service for recruiting judges in subordinate courts and said that the meritorious and backward classes should get their due share in judiciary.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram