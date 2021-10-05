CHANGE LANGUAGE
President Ram Nath Kovind on 3-day Tour of Karnataka from Wednesday

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham and Shankara Advaita Research Centre in Sringeri. (Image: Twitter)

On October 7, the President will inaugurate the newly built teaching hospital of the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences at Chamarajanagar.

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Karnataka from October 6 to 8, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday. On October 7, the President will inaugurate the newly built teaching hospital of the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences at Chamarajanagar, it said.

He will visit Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham and Shankara Advaita Research Centre in Sringeri on Friday, the statement said.

first published:October 05, 2021, 19:07 IST