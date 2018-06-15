English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
President Rejects Plea to Release Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convicts, Family Demands Euthanasia for Son
Hari Parandaman, a retired Madras High Court judge, said: “Rahul Gandhi himself had said that he has pardoned the convicts, but the political parties are only doing politics over it. Even the killer of Mahatma Gandhi was released after 16 years of imprisonment".
Mourners follow the coffin of former PM Rajiv Gandhi in New Delhi on May 24, 1991. (Image: Reuters)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu government’s request to release all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has been rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind. The President has conveyed to the state government that the “Centre doesn't concur with the state's views”.
The state government says it will fight the case. State law minister CV Shanmugam, said, “Amma (Jayalalithaa) always wanted the release of the seven convicts. She had also passed a resolution in the state assembly back in 2014, giving the Centre a three-day ultimatum for the release of the convicts. The Centre had then moved the Supreme Court. Since the case is still pending before the court, we will take all actions possible to ensure the release of all seven convicts.”
One of the convict’s family has even asked for mercy killing.
Convict Perarivalan’s mother broke down while talking to News 18 and said, "If the Centre is not ready to release him, then they should grant him (Perarivalan) mercy killing inside the jail. I will write to both the state and the Centre about this. He has done nothing. Yet, he has been in the prison for so long. I'm tired of fighting for my son's release. If in 27 years they didn't release him, I don’t think they will ever release him. Why should he suffer a slow death? Instead, let the Centre just grant him mercy killing."
Nalini Sriharan, sentenced to life, had sought parole for six months for her daughter’s wedding but was not granted the same. Her lawyer, Radha Krishnan, said that the state government is not going by the rule book. She said, "When there is an option to release the convicts through Article 161, why is the state government not following it.”
Hari Parandaman, a retired Madras High Court judge, said: “Rahul Gandhi himself had said that he has pardoned the convicts, but the political parties are only doing politics over it. Even the killer of Mahatma Gandhi was released after 16 years of imprisonment. The state government should use Article 161, as it has its own rights to release the convicts. The state government can take the required action in this case.”
Also Watch
The state government says it will fight the case. State law minister CV Shanmugam, said, “Amma (Jayalalithaa) always wanted the release of the seven convicts. She had also passed a resolution in the state assembly back in 2014, giving the Centre a three-day ultimatum for the release of the convicts. The Centre had then moved the Supreme Court. Since the case is still pending before the court, we will take all actions possible to ensure the release of all seven convicts.”
One of the convict’s family has even asked for mercy killing.
Convict Perarivalan’s mother broke down while talking to News 18 and said, "If the Centre is not ready to release him, then they should grant him (Perarivalan) mercy killing inside the jail. I will write to both the state and the Centre about this. He has done nothing. Yet, he has been in the prison for so long. I'm tired of fighting for my son's release. If in 27 years they didn't release him, I don’t think they will ever release him. Why should he suffer a slow death? Instead, let the Centre just grant him mercy killing."
Nalini Sriharan, sentenced to life, had sought parole for six months for her daughter’s wedding but was not granted the same. Her lawyer, Radha Krishnan, said that the state government is not going by the rule book. She said, "When there is an option to release the convicts through Article 161, why is the state government not following it.”
Hari Parandaman, a retired Madras High Court judge, said: “Rahul Gandhi himself had said that he has pardoned the convicts, but the political parties are only doing politics over it. Even the killer of Mahatma Gandhi was released after 16 years of imprisonment. The state government should use Article 161, as it has its own rights to release the convicts. The state government can take the required action in this case.”
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Ronaldo's Hat-trick Gives Portugal Draw in Thriller Against Spain - Relive the Goals
- T-Series and KriArj To Put an End To Legal Woes, Decide On Out of Court Settlement
- Race 3 Movie Review: Salman Khan-starrer is Over Two-and-a-Half Hours of Complete Drivel
- Tim Cook Reveals How Apple Takes Care of Its Employees With This One Simple Health Tip
- Replacing Mr Bachchan an Impossible Dream, Says Anil Kapoor