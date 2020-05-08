President Ram Nath Kovind Says He is 'Saddened Beyond Words' on Aurangabad Train Accident

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was saddened beyond words over the deaths of 16 migrant workers crushed by a goods train in Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

The workers were walking along the tracks on their way to their homes in Madhya Praddesh. Overcome with exhaustion, slept on the tracks.



Saddened beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in the railway track accident near Aurangabad in Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured, the president said on Twitter.

Four people survived the accident, which took place at 5.15 am near Karmad, around 30 km from Aurangabad, police said.