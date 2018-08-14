GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
President Ram Nath Kovind to Address Nation on Independence Day Eve

The address will be broadcast from 7:00 pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all the channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2018, 7:55 AM IST
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind.
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Tuesday,the eve of the 72nd Independence Day, a statement issued today by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The address will be broadcast from 7:00 pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all the channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English will be followed by broadcast in regional channels of Doordarshan, the statement said.
"The AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 8:00 pm onwards on its respective regional networks," it said.

