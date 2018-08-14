English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
President Ram Nath Kovind to Address Nation on Independence Day Eve
The address will be broadcast from 7:00 pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all the channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind.
Loading...
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Tuesday,the eve of the 72nd Independence Day, a statement issued today by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
The address will be broadcast from 7:00 pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all the channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.
The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English will be followed by broadcast in regional channels of Doordarshan, the statement said.
"The AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 8:00 pm onwards on its respective regional networks," it said.
Also Watch
The address will be broadcast from 7:00 pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all the channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.
The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English will be followed by broadcast in regional channels of Doordarshan, the statement said.
"The AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 8:00 pm onwards on its respective regional networks," it said.
Also Watch
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan Opts Out of AIB's Political Satire Gormint Due to 'Ongoing' Physical Condition
- Waris: Dre Russ, One Man Army Dealing in Astonishing Heroics
- I Have Something in Common With Obama, Modi, And Tendulkar. But My Grandma Hates it.
- Hope Floats Amidst The Oh So Familiar Chaos as Asian Games Near
- Disappointed With Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, Must Find Plan B, Says Former Coach Vimal Kumar
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...