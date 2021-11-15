CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Pollution#Bollywood#Coronavirus
Home » News » India » President Ram Nath Kovind to be on Two-day Visit to Punjab and Haryana
1-MIN READ

President Ram Nath Kovind to be on Two-day Visit to Punjab and Haryana

President Ram Nath Kovind will grace the centenary year celebrations of the Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh. (File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind will grace the centenary year celebrations of the Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh. (File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind will will visit Sui village in Bhiwani district of Haryana which is being developed as Adarsh Gram.

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Punjab and Haryana from Tuesday to Wednesday, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqu said on Monday. The president will grace the centenary year celebrations of the Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh on Tuesday, it said.

On Wednesday, he will visit Sui village in Bhiwani district of Haryana which is being developed as Adarsh Gram’ by Mahadevi Parameshwaridas Jindal Charitable Trust and inaugurate the public facilities there, the communiqu said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:November 15, 2021, 22:09 IST