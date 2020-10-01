President Ram Nath Kovind Turns 75: 8 Facts on His Birthday

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, turned 75 on Thursday. The 14th President of the country assumed the highest constitutional office of the country on July 25, 2017. His tenure as the President will continue till 2022.

On the occasion of his birthday, here are some facts about President Kovind.

· He was born in a village named Paranukh in the district of Kanpur Dehat on October 1, 1945 as the youngest child of his parents. His father Maikulal Kori was the owner of a small grocery shop. Kovind’s mother Kalavati Kovind died when he was five years old. Kovind has five brothers and two sisters.

· When he finished college, Kovind moved to DAV College affiliated with Kanpur University to study commerce and law. He secured a B. Com and an LLB degree from this college.

· He studied for the civil services exam and cracked it in his third attempt. However, he did not take this opportunity as he was selected for allied services and not the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) which he desired.

· He practiced as a lawyer and was a Central government advocate between 1977 to 1979 at the Delhi High Court while also serving as the personal assistant of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai in 1978 and 1979.

· Kovind joined politics in 1991 as a member of the Bhartiya Janata Party and became the president of BJP Dalit Morcha between 1998-2001. He also became a member of BJP’s ideological parent Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh and donated his ancestral home to the Right-wing organisation.

· He married Savita Kovind on May 30, 1974. The couple has two children together — son Prashant Kumar and daughter Swati Kovind.

· Kovind has served as the 26th Governor of the state of Bihar between 2015 and 2017. Nitish Kumar led RJD-JDU alliance was in power in Bihar when Kovind was the governor.

· In the 73-year-long history of the Independence of India, there have been only two Dalit presidents in the country. Ram Nath Kovind is the second Dalit President while KR Narayanan became the President of the country in 1997.