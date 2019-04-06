President Ram Nath Kovind Wishes People for Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday wished people on the eve of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba and hoped the festivals would strengthen the bonds of love and affection in the society.In a message, the President said traditionally these festivals mark the onset of new year and the warmer months and they reflect values of prosperity and well being."On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Chetti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, I extend my greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens," he said.Kovind said may these festivals strengthen the bonds of love and affection in the society as well as the spirit of fraternity among people across the nation."Let the spirit of joy and happiness signified by these festivals pervade the heart of every Indian," he said.