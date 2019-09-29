President Ram Nath Kovind's Visit to Jharkhand's Gumla Cancelled as Heavy Rains Lash Region
Presidnet Kovind is scheduled to attend the convocation ceremony of Ranchi University on Monday.
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind. (Reuters)
Ranchi: President Ram Nath Kovind's scheduled programme on Sunday at Jharkhand's Gumla district has been cancelled, an official statement said.
"The visit to Tribal Centre, Gumla, stands cancelled. All preparations may be stand down, the statement issued by Presidents Secretariat (tour section) said.
The reason for the cancellation, however, was not mentioned in the statement. Sources said the decision was taken owing to heavy rain across the region.
Kovind is scheduled to attend the convocation ceremony of Ranchi University on Monday.
