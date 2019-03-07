English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
President to Present Nari Shakti Awards on Women's Day
The awardees have contributed in their unique ways to the society, impacting lives of people and are role models and an inspirations to many others, an official statement said.
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will present the Nari Shakti Puraskar, the highest civilian honour for women in India, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.
The awards for 2018 will be presented by the president at a special ceremony on the occasion of International Women's Day.
The Ministry of Women and Child Development confers the Nari Shakti Puraskar on women and institutions to recognise their relentless service towards the cause of women empowerment and social welfare.
This year, around 1,000 nominations were received by the ministry and 44 were selected for the award, according to an official statement.
Scientists, entrepreneurs, environmentalists, social workers, farmers, artists, masons, a woman marine pilot, a woman commando trainer, journalists and film-makers are among the recipients of the award, it said.
"No field has been left untouched, where women have not left their indelible mark, making women the leading force of our development trajectory.
"I thank all concerned for sending nominations and letting us know about the remarkable work of women of our country," Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said.
This year, a state, which has shown exceptional progress in improving child sex ratio at birth under the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme, and a one stop centre, which supports women affected by violence and abuse, are recipients of the award, the statement said.
The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme is a flagship initiative of the Centre to empower girls and improve sex ratio.
While making the selections, a nominee's contribution in empowering vulnerable and marginalised women was taken into account, it said.
Efforts were also made to include women who have contributed to "spheres and issues which have gained utmost importance and focused attention in the last few years", the statement said.
The awardees have contributed in their unique ways to the society, impacting lives of people and are role models and an inspirations to many others, it said.
The awards for 2018 will be presented by the president at a special ceremony on the occasion of International Women's Day.
The Ministry of Women and Child Development confers the Nari Shakti Puraskar on women and institutions to recognise their relentless service towards the cause of women empowerment and social welfare.
This year, around 1,000 nominations were received by the ministry and 44 were selected for the award, according to an official statement.
Scientists, entrepreneurs, environmentalists, social workers, farmers, artists, masons, a woman marine pilot, a woman commando trainer, journalists and film-makers are among the recipients of the award, it said.
"No field has been left untouched, where women have not left their indelible mark, making women the leading force of our development trajectory.
"I thank all concerned for sending nominations and letting us know about the remarkable work of women of our country," Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said.
This year, a state, which has shown exceptional progress in improving child sex ratio at birth under the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme, and a one stop centre, which supports women affected by violence and abuse, are recipients of the award, the statement said.
The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme is a flagship initiative of the Centre to empower girls and improve sex ratio.
While making the selections, a nominee's contribution in empowering vulnerable and marginalised women was taken into account, it said.
Efforts were also made to include women who have contributed to "spheres and issues which have gained utmost importance and focused attention in the last few years", the statement said.
The awardees have contributed in their unique ways to the society, impacting lives of people and are role models and an inspirations to many others, it said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
-
Wednesday 06 March , 2019
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Wednesday 06 March , 2019 War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy Has Found a New Fan in John Cena, Check Out His Latest Instagram Post
- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Wedding Date to be Finalised in April: Report
- 9-Year-Old Girl Blows Rs 1.5 Lakh from Birthday Fund to Buy CCTV Cameras for Chennai Police
- Flipkart Honor International Women’s Day Sale: up to Rs 6,000 Discounts on Honor 9, Honor 7A, And Honor 9 Lite
- Delhi Gets Four Fully-Automated Driving Test Centres, Eight More Coming Soon
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results