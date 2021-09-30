Press Council of India to Probe Harassment of Journalists in Kashmir After Mehbooba Asks it to Verify Claims

A three-member Press Council of India (PCI) ‘fact-finding committee’ is supposed to investigate the allegations of harassment of journalists in Kashmir, days People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti wrote to the top journalist watchdog.

Mufti had tweeted a letter three days back writing about the instances of harassment against journalists at the hands of authorities in Kashmir. She had even shared a questionnaire that police in Kashmir ask journalists to fill during questioning.

In addition to this harassment, J&K admin also shot off a questionnaire to journalists here seeking personal & bizarre information such as their religious/ political affiliations & ties/ links with Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/nwkceJhYyq— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 27, 2021

“The Press Council of India while taking a suo moto cognisance on the communication of Ms. Mehbooba Mufti, President PDP concerning intimidation and harassment of journalists in Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a three-member Fact Finding Committee consisting of S/Shri Prakash Dubey, Convener and Group Editor Dainik Bhaskar; Gurbir Singh, Journalist, The New Indian Express; and Dr Suman Gupta, Editor, Jan Morcha, Member of the committee to inquire into the matter,” the PCI letter reads.

RELATED NEWS Two Quote Marks Could Have Saved Me: Kashmiri Journalist on UAPA Charge for Social Media Posts

Mufti tweeted the response on Wednesday evening, thanking the PCI for the forming a panel. It is not clear when and how the body will reach out to the journalists who have alleged of intimidation.

The PCI in its response has urged the J&K authorities to extend full cooperation and assistance.

The letter says that the “fact finding" team has to do a thorough probe and needs support of the concerned authorities and affected journalists and collect such information as it deems fit to submit its report to the Council at the earliest."

Wrote to @IndEditorsGuild about continued harassment that media in J&K is facing.On one hand pliable journalists are paradropped here to parrot the normalcy narrative. But local journalists who work under tremendous pressure & speak truth to power are punished https://t.co/90fMpZFiaG— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 27, 2021

Mehbooba had written a detailed letter to PCI three days ago raising the issues of journalists operating out of Kashmir. Many journalists have said they are being summoned by police, their residences raided and devices confiscated by investigative agencies. Some of them have cases filed under anti-terrorism laws, such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“We have witnessed the manner in which fundamental rights such as freedom of speech & expression enshrined in the Indian constitution have increasingly come under attack especially in the last two years by a hostile and insecure dispensation," Mufti had written in the letter and urged the PCI to take suo motto cognisance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here