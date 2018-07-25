English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pressing for Permanent Status, Hundreds of 'Shiksha Mitras' in UP Shave Off Their Heads
Under the banner of Uttar Pradesh Shikshamitra Sangh thousands of contractual teachers are observing the day as black day and sitting on a dharna at the Eco Garden in Lucknow for around 50 days.
A shiksha mitra getting her head tonsured in Lucknow on July 25, 2018.
Lucknow: Hundreds of 'shiksha mitras' or contractual teachers pressing for better pay and appointment as assistant teachers tonsured their heads in protest in Lucknow on Wednesday.
Both men and women shaved off their heads while many protesting Brahmins gave up their janaeu (sacred thread) and alleged that the current Yogi Adityanath regime is ignoring people from both Brahmin and Kshatriya community.
(A Shiksha mitra getting his head tonsured)
Under the banner of Uttar Pradesh Shikshamitra Sangh thousands of contractual teachers are observing the day as black day and sitting on a dharna at the Eco Garden in Lucknow for around 50 days.
The demands made by the contractual teachers include their appointment as permanent teachers; those who have passed the TET should be given the appointment without written examination.
CM Yogi Adityanath had also met a six-member delegation of 'shiksha mitras' on June 13 and had promised to resolve the issue soon.
In 2015, in a setback to nearly two lakh contractual teachers in primary schools across Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court declared as illegal the State government’s move to regularise 'shiksha mitras' and appoint them as Assistant Teachers.
'Shiksha mitras' were appointed during the BSP rule in the state and had been provided a two-year Basic Training Course (BTC) meant for primary teachers through distance education.
In 2012, the newly-elected Samajwadi Party government initiated the populist measure of regularising the 'shiksha mitras' by bringing in the amendments.
Uttar Pradesh has over 1.73 lakh 'shiksha mitras' who teach in primary schools. Their jobs were regularised by the state government in 2014.
In 2017, the Supreme Court quashed their appointment and declared that their contractual positions would not be converted into government jobs unless they clear TET.
After the apex court’s judgment the salary of the contractual teachers came down to Rs 3500 from the earlier Rs 38,848. However, the Yogi Adityanath government increased the salary of contractual teachers from Rs 3500 to Rs 10,000.
Also Watch
Both men and women shaved off their heads while many protesting Brahmins gave up their janaeu (sacred thread) and alleged that the current Yogi Adityanath regime is ignoring people from both Brahmin and Kshatriya community.
(A Shiksha mitra getting his head tonsured)
Under the banner of Uttar Pradesh Shikshamitra Sangh thousands of contractual teachers are observing the day as black day and sitting on a dharna at the Eco Garden in Lucknow for around 50 days.
The demands made by the contractual teachers include their appointment as permanent teachers; those who have passed the TET should be given the appointment without written examination.
CM Yogi Adityanath had also met a six-member delegation of 'shiksha mitras' on June 13 and had promised to resolve the issue soon.
In 2015, in a setback to nearly two lakh contractual teachers in primary schools across Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court declared as illegal the State government’s move to regularise 'shiksha mitras' and appoint them as Assistant Teachers.
'Shiksha mitras' were appointed during the BSP rule in the state and had been provided a two-year Basic Training Course (BTC) meant for primary teachers through distance education.
In 2012, the newly-elected Samajwadi Party government initiated the populist measure of regularising the 'shiksha mitras' by bringing in the amendments.
Uttar Pradesh has over 1.73 lakh 'shiksha mitras' who teach in primary schools. Their jobs were regularised by the state government in 2014.
In 2017, the Supreme Court quashed their appointment and declared that their contractual positions would not be converted into government jobs unless they clear TET.
After the apex court’s judgment the salary of the contractual teachers came down to Rs 3500 from the earlier Rs 38,848. However, the Yogi Adityanath government increased the salary of contractual teachers from Rs 3500 to Rs 10,000.
Also Watch
-
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Monday 23 July , 2018 Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Prince George is 5-Years-Old. Can We Just Spare Him the Gay Memes?
- Esha Gupta Looks Ultra Glamorous in Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- How Rajshri Deshpande, Gaitonde’s Wife in 'Sacred Games', is Helping Maharashtra Farmers
- India vs England: Team India Sweats it Out in Training Ahead of Warm-up Tie
- Formula One Chiefs Rule Out Miami Grand Prix in 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...