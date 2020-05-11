INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Prevent People from Walking along Rail Tracks: Ghaziabad Admin to Police, Public Representatives

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

All public representatives have also been advised to keep vigil on the railway tracks passing through their areas, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 11:34 PM IST
Share this:

The Ghaziabad district administration has asked the police and administrative officials to prevent people from walking along tracks in view of the railways resuming passenger services with 15 pairs of trains on select routes from Tuesday.

The decision also attains significance since a few days ago 16 migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks while returning to Madhya Pradesh were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra.

All public representatives have also been advised to keep vigil on the railway tracks passing through their areas, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

If they see movement of people near railway tracks, they have been asked to inform the police, he said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading