Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
2-min read

'Preventing Large Gatherings a Wise Step': ICMR Director General Warns Against 'Mutating' Coronavirus

Prof Balram Bhargava said while a larger population was a problem, India's advantage is that we are a younger population.

Sneha Mordani | CNN-News18@snehamordani

Updated:March 16, 2020, 9:34 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Preventing Large Gatherings a Wise Step': ICMR Director General Warns Against 'Mutating' Coronavirus
People wear protective masks in view of coronavirus pandemic at a market in Lucknow on Sunday. (PTI)

New Delhi: The novel coronavirus, a global pandemic declared by the World Health Organization, has infected 1, 69,316 people globally and led to more than 6,500 deaths. As the number of cases rise to 110 in India, CNN-News18 spoke to Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, Prof Balram Bhargava, on the precautions, vaccine and possible cure of the diseases. Edited Excerpts:

Is it absolutely essential for us to take precautions like shutting down of schools, closing swimming pools and cinema halls?

You have to understand the disease. There are four stages of the disease. Stage one is of imported cases with patients having travel history, the second is of transferring the infection to near and dear ones. Stage 3 is community transmission following which is the epidemic where there is a lockdown like Italy and China did. There is a window of opportunity to contain the spread. Preventing large gatherings is a wise step.

Is community transmission inevitable?

I would not like to say so. We are keeping our fingers crossed. There has been community transmission in UK, Europe and China. We will keep up our efforts and even if it happens, we are in a position to tackle it.

How does a large population work against us?

Yes, it works against us but it India is a large country. Our advantage is that we are a younger population. This is a demographic dividend.

Are you saying that infection is more severe in older people?

It doesn’t mean younger won’t be affected but older people will need medication and more support. This will be more resource intensive.

In Jaipur, doctors used a combination medicine on the patient.

I would take it with a pinch of salt. This medication has been approved for use in public health emergency; there is a full protocol. We used it in those two patients. These are HIV drugs; how they work in COVID-19, we don’t know. The results have to be published. In an epidemic, there won’t be a precise answer or time to go through this.

What is the criteria to say a patient has coronavirus?

Every individual doesn’t need to be tested. Only patients with symptoms will be tested as we are in local transmission phase. People having contact with a COVID-19 patient need to be tested. If the first test is negative, be sure it is negative and if it is positive, a second confirmatory test needs to be done. In our system, we have a large capacity to do testing. Each lab has capacity of 90 samples but we are not even receiving these samples.

Talking about a vaccine and cure, how soon will a vaccine be market-ready?

I think we are not there yet but we have isolated the virus. Phase 1 will take three months, phase 2 takes six months. If we get a vaccine this year, we do not know if it will be effective or how much protection it will provide. This virus is a different animal because it has been mutating a lot.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram