Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Prevention is Better Than Cure, Says Haryana CM On Sealing of Border With Delhi

Haryana has maintained that the daily movement of employees working in Delhi to their residences in Haryana increases the risk of the coronavirus spread.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2020, 9:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Prevention is Better Than Cure, Says Haryana CM On Sealing of Border With Delhi
File photo of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Chandigarh: Maintaining that prevention is better than cure, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said strictness on borders with Delhi was necessitated by emergence of fresh coronavirus cases in districts adjoining the national capital.

In a televised address, Khattar said the state government had to take some tough measures as 28 cases have been detected in the past six days in districts of Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurgaon and Faridabad, which are part of the national capital region.

The cases are either linked to those who are employed in Delhi, their family members or their contacts, he said, adding that prevention is better than cure... bitter medicine is important to cure the disease and we will have to stop this cross-border movement".

"If we do not do this, then we will not be able to contain the spread of coronavirus. We will not allow this infection to enter our state from Delhi, Khattar said.

Haryana has maintained that the daily movement of employees working in Delhi to their residences in Haryana increases the risk of the coronavirus spread.

Khattar said the employees in Delhi can stay there or if possible, can take leave and stay at places of their residence.

The CM said due to the decision, only the movement of essential items is being allowed.

We are allowing only a driver and one accomplice in the vehicles with essentials and they have to confine themselves to their homes after their duty, added Khattar while updating people about the coronavirus situation in the state.

He also said earlier there has been a spike in infection cases in Haryana due to members of the Tablighi Jamaat, of which over 120 tested positive for the infection.

He told people that Haryana is doing better on many parameters, including the recovery rate.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,974,872

    +31,229*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,141,981

    +78,167*

  • Cured/Discharged

    948,545

    +41,647*  

  • Total DEATHS

    218,564

    +5,291*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres