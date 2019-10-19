Preventive Measures in Madurai to Ward Off Dengue Mosquitoes

Measures to control mosquito-breeding are being taken up in Madurai in order nip the dengue menace in the bud. The district administration inspected the preventive measures on Thursday.

District Collector TG Vinay and Madurai Corporation Commissioner S Visakan took stock of the situation, The Hindu reported.

Vinay said government offices, apartments, commercial complexes, schools and public areas were being monitored to ensure that no dengue mosquitoes can breed in the city.

He added that as compared to 2017, the number of dengue cases has come down, with 29 cases being reported in the current year, and that too not concentrated in any particular locality.

Earlier, the collector was reportedly surprised to see that a large number of condemned vehicles that were seized in connection with smuggling of sand and granite stones are becoming hotspots for mosquito-breeding, thanks to rainwater stagnation in the broken parts at the collectorate premises.

Further, the collector noticed that tyres stacked in large numbers on the premises are resulting in an untidy premise.

Vinay said that all Anganwadi centres and schools were distributing ‘nilavembu kashayam,’ a herbal concoction to help develop the immune system of children and that the Government Rajaji Hospital and Primary Health Centres were equipped with sufficient number of beds with mosquito nets to ensure that patients were not bitten by mosquitoes.

He urged people to prevent water stagnation at home and with the onset of north-east monsoon, the Corporation and other local bodies have already been instructed to de-clog storm water channels and inlet channels so that flooding can be prevented.

The Madurai Corporation has, on its part, started imposing fines for bad maintenance of private and government buildings and premises. A fine of Rs 1.12 lakh was collected in the last month alone, the report said.

