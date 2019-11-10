Preventive Restrictions Lifted across Jammu; Schools, Colleges to Reopen Tomorrow

Jammu: Preventive restrictions, imposed as a precautionary measure across Jammu region on the eve of the Supreme Court's judgement on Ayodhya case, were withdrawn on Sunday night, an official said.

However, controlled regulation with deployment of forces wherever necessary will remain in force but it will not have any impact on normal life, according to Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma.

Restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC came into force in the newly-created union territory of Jammu and Kashmir around midnight on Friday as a precautionary measure ahead of the apex court's verdict.

After remaining closed on Saturday, all educational institutions including schools and colleges will reopen on Monday, Verma told reporters here.

He said the examinations in schools falling in winter zone would be conducted as per the schedule along with other exams in the region.

Thanking people for their cooperation during the restrictions, he said the conduct and behaviour of the population is praiseworthy as the situation in the entire division remained peaceful with no untoward incident reported from anywhere.

"Given the peaceful situation in the region, the preventive restrictions which were placed were withdrawn completely. Only controlled regulation and deployment of forces will remain in force wherever necessary," he said.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan in a brief statement said all schools, colleges and other educational institutions will open across the valley from Monday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.