1-MIN READ

Prez Greets Army Personnel on Army Day, Says Nation Grateful for Their Service

Every year, the day is marked by conducting a military parade and many other martial displays at Delhi Cantonment's Cariappa Parade Ground.

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian commander-in-chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security and the country is grateful for their service. Greeting Army personnel and veterans on Army Day, he said the soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending the border and maintaining peace. Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

"Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind!" Kovind tweeted.

first published:January 15, 2022, 11:39 IST