Prez Kovind, CM Kejriwal, CM Thackeray and Others Indulge in First-of-its-Kind Dussehra Celebrations

The President of India, union and chief ministers, along with senior political leaders have decided to celebrate Dussehra or Vijaydashami in their own ways. Some are addressing the young while others are invoking the almighty.

News18 has compiled a list of leaders who decided to celebrate Dussehra unlike other years:

- President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a two-day trip to the Union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, is all set to celebrate the occasion of Dussehra on Friday with soldiers of the Indian Army in Kargil’s Drass area, one of the coldest places in the world where temperatures can drop to less than -40°C.

With this, the President will be breaking away from the tradition where he is usually seen participating in Dussehra celebrations in Delhi every year.

- In a first Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to sound the bugle for the Mumbai civic polls at the party’s annual Dussehra rally on Friday. With the BMC elections around four months away, the rally will be a platform for Thackeray to launch the party’s campaign for the civic body election. Shiv Sena usually uses the occasion to chart a plan for the upcoming year.

For a second year in a row, the traditional Dussehra rally of the party would be held indoors. For Sena workers, the rally will be broadcast online.

- The chairperson of the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee has said that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be the guest of honour at the Dussehra function this year. In the nearly 225-year-old history of Ramlila celebrations in Delhi, the national capital will for the first time celebrate Dussehra virtually, which will include the unique digital or electronic fireworks, in view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic in the country. Residents of Delhi will be able to watch the Dussehra night festivities—when the giant effigies of the mythological demon king Ravana are burnt—from the comfort of their homes and view the electronic fireworks on their television screens.

- Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be performing a special prayer session of Shrinath ji in Gorakhnath temple on Friday. After the morning worship, CM Yogi will attend the Tilak festival program from 1 pm to 3 pm. After this, a Vijay Shobha Yatra will be taken out under the leadership of CM Yogi. This victory procession will go till Mansarovar temple.

After completion of this CM Yogi will go to Ramlila Maidan where he will coronate Lord Rama.

- While Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be addressing the young on Dussehra, Home Minister Amit Shah was last day in Goa addressing BJP workers at Karyakarta Sammelan.

