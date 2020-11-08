Prez Kovind Congratulates Joe Biden On His Election As US Prez
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden on his election as the US President and said he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations. My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President. I wish @JoeBiden a successful tenure and look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations, Kovind tweeted.
- PTI
- Last Updated: November 08, 2020, 2:00 IST
A Democrat, 77-year-old Biden became the oldest man ever to be elected to the White House. He will be the 46th president of the United States.
