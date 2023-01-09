CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Joshimath#Budget2023
Home » News » India » Prez Murmu to Take Part in Valedictory Session of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention at Indore on Jan 10
1-MIN READ

Prez Murmu to Take Part in Valedictory Session of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention at Indore on Jan 10

PTI

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 20:40 IST

Indore, India

President Droupadi (File Photo: PTI)

President Droupadi (File Photo: PTI)

President Murmu will grace the valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention and confer the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Awards on Tuesday at Indore, Madhya Pradesh

President Droupadi Murmu will take part in the valedictory session of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention at Indore on Tuesday, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

On the sidelines of the convention, the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikaprasad Santokhi and the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali will call on President Murmu, the statement said on Monday.

President Murmu will grace the valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention and confer the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Awards on Tuesday at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, it said.

RELATED NEWS

.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Indore
first published:January 09, 2023, 20:40 IST
last updated:January 09, 2023, 20:40 IST
Read More