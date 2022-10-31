CHANGE LANGUAGE
Prez Murmu, VP, Amit Shah Pay Tributes to Sardar Patel on Birth Anniversary

PTI

Last Updated: October 31, 2022, 07:43 IST

New Delhi, India

At a special function held at capital's Patel Chowk, the President and others paid floral tributes at the statue of India's first Home Minister on his birthday (File Photo)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi were also present on the occasion

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a host of dignitaries Monday offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

At a special function held at capital’s Patel Chowk, the President and others paid floral tributes at the statue of India’s first Home Minister on his birthday, which is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Divas.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi were also present on the occasion, besides many others.

first published:October 31, 2022, 07:43 IST
last updated:October 31, 2022, 07:43 IST