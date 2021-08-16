CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng
Home » News » India » Prez, PM Pay Tributes to Vajpayee on His Death Anniversary
1-MIN READ

Prez, PM Pay Tributes to Vajpayee on His Death Anniversary

Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93. (File pic)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93. (File pic)

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died in 2018.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the dignitaries who paid tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his third death anniversary on Monday. The two leaders besides Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and many Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, went to Sadaiv Atal, the memorial to Vajpayee here, to pay their tributes.

Modi tweeted, "We remember his warm personality, we remember his endearing nature, we remember his wit and humour, we remember his contribution to national progress. Atal Ji lives in the hearts and minds of our citizens." Born in 1924, Vajpayee remained the most popular face of the BJP till he remained active in politics and was instrumental along with L K Advani in its rise to power in the late 90s. His moderate politics and pleasant personality were seen as key to the BJP winning over new allies in an era of politics when its Hindutva ideology was opposed by almost every party, including those who offered their support to its bid for power. Vajpayee died in 2018.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:August 16, 2021, 12:37 IST