Price of 24-carat Gold Drops Heavily in Delhi; Check out Gold, Silver Rate in Your City

The two qualities of gold have become more expensive today. The price has increased Rs 50 per 10 grams. The national trend says that 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 50,150 per 10 grams while for buying the same quantity of 24-carat gold, you will be paying around Rs 51,150.

However, gold prices in state capitals differ from each other. Price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is seeing a major drop today. It has decreased by Rs 1,120 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold. Yesterday, its price was Rs 54,120 which has now dropped to Rs 53,000, according to Good Returns.

The price of 22-carat gold has also dropped by Rs 110 for 10 grams in Delhi. The yellow metal can be purchased for Rs 49,500 today in the city. The price in Mumbai has, however, increased by Rs 50. For 10 grams of 22-carat gold, you will be paying Rs 50,150. Same quantity of 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 51,150 in Mumbai.

The 22-carat gold price in Chennai is lower than Mumbai and Delhi. 10 grams of 22-carat of the yellow metal is priced at Rs 47,110, increasing by only Rs 10 from yesterday’s price.

For purchasing 10 grams of the higher quality 24-carat gold, you will have to spend Rs 51,390 today, according to the prices declared by reputed jewellers of the city.

Gold spot price per ounce has increased by USD 3.80 today in the international market. It stands at USD 1901.30. In the last 30 days, the performance of gold has improved with an overall increase of 2.06 per cent.

The price of silver decreased negligibly today by a meagre Re 1 for 10 grams. The change in the price of the metal per kilogram is of Rs 100. Silver can be purchased for Rs 62,500 today in all the major India cities.