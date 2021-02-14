Price of Cooking LPG Gas Hiked by Rs 50 in Delhi, to Cost Rs 769 Per Cylinder from Tomorrow

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder for consumers in Delhi on Sunday. The new prices will be applicable from Monday.

Each domestic gas cylinder weighing 14.2 kgs will now cost Rs 769 from tomorrow onwards, news agency ANI reported. Earlier this month, on February 4, LPG cylinder rates were increased by Rs 25 in Agra and Patna among other cities.

Previously, the price of domestic gas cylinders has increased twice in December. Both times, there was an increase of Rs 50 in the price of the 14 kg cylinder. From Rs 657 per cylinder, the price had gone up to Rs 707 per cylinder in December.

Twelve cylinders of 14.2 kgs each per household are subsidised by the government. The rates of non-subsidised cylinders are reviewed every month and their prices differ in all parts of the country die because of local taxes.