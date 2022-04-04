When life gives you lemons at RS. 240 and Green chillies gives you chills at Rs. 120 a kg!

Summer is here. With the daily temperatures rising in India, prices of vegetables are also soaring. Interestingly lemons now cost more than poultry chicken while Green Chillies cost more than Petrol and Diesel in Gujarat. A much-relished lemonade in the scorching heat is now set to cost more to consumers with lemon prices now at Rs. 240 per kg while prices of Green chillies, an important star in almost all Indian kitchens have also soared to RS. 120 per kg in the state.

As per the traders, this is the first time in 50 years that prices of lemons have gone up so much. As for Gujarat, apart from local suppliers, lemons are also imported into the state from Maharashtra and Karnataka. Low supply and fuel price hikes have contributed to the skyrocketing prices, the traders added. The festivals of Chaitra Navratri and Ramazan have reportedly also led to an increase in the demand for lemons.

In Karnataka, lemons prices have risen to RS. 160 a kg and green chillies to Rs. 100. As per reports, although the prices are quite high, they are consistent with the onset of summer and high inflation rates.

The famous Kazi Nemu of Assam which usually is available for 4 to 5 rupees a piece has skyrocketed to Rs. 15 a piece. As per reports, this is due to a disproportionate demand to supply ratio. However, traders have assured that it should stabilize soon.

Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well, fine quality lemons are being sold for up to Rs. 15 each. This translates to approximately Rs. 180 per kg. According to traders, the reason for the rise in prices is that the demand for lemons has not been as high as expected.

“Lemons are not coming to the market. Due to high demand, we are asking the produces to send in whichever stage they are. The smaller lemons are selling for five rupees each. We are not getting profit out of it even though we are selling for high prices. We are selling to fulfill the people’s needs.” The owner of AS Lemon Suppliers in Hyderabad told News18.

The Lemon producers say the rise in lemon prices was due to adverse weather conditions during the flowering stage of the crop. “The yield is very less due to strong winds and untimely rains in the flowering stage of the crop. The yield is only 30 bags, which is usually 100 bags. We have to face it this summer," said Tallapareddy Sridhar Reddy, Owner of Prakriti Organic Lemon Farms on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

