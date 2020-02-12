Take the pledge to vote

Assembly
Elections
2020
Prices of LPG Cylinders See Sharp Hike; to Cost Rs 858 in Delhi, Rs 829 in Mumbai

In India, which is dependent on imports to meet 84 per cent of its oil needs, prices of domestic fuels are at par with benchmark international prices.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2020, 10:46 AM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: The prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders saw a sharp hike on Wednesday across metro cities. The prices had earlier risen by Rs 19 per cylinder on the back of a rise in international rates in January.

In Delhi, the price of non-subsidised 14kg Indane gas is now Rs 858.50 after an increase of Rs 144.50). In Kolkata, the price is Rs 896, Rs 829.50 in Mumbai and in Chennai, it is Rs 881.

In India, which is dependent on imports to meet 84 per cent of its oil needs, prices of domestic fuels are at par with benchmark international prices.

LPG, as well as ATF prices, are revised on 1st of every month based on the average international rate for benchmark fuel and foreign exchange rate in the preceding month.

Fuel retailers revise the prices of LPG cylinders every month. Fuel retailers sell LPG cylinders at the market price but the government subsidises 12 cylinders each household per year by providing direct subsidy.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was quick to attack the government over the hike and rising prices.

