Prices of RT-PCR Test Reduced, Here are the Labs Conducting Test to Detect Covid-19

A Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT PCR) test is considered to be the most reliable way to find out if the patient has coronavirus or not. If a person shows Covid-like symptoms, a RT PCR test can confirm whether or not the person has Covid-19 . Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal had issued a directive to reduce the price of RT PCR test. He said that it will help those who are going to private labs for the test.

Post this directive, the price of RT PCR test has been reduced to Rs 800 in the city if the sample is collected at the private facility. For home collection, the test now costs Rs 1,200. However, previously, the private labs were charging Rs 2,400 per RT PCR test.

Reportedly, 3,726 new cases have been found in the city after the test price was reduced.

A swab, which could be either a nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal sample, is sent for investigation to the lab. In the RT PCR test, with the help of a polymerase chain reaction, the RNA is converted to the DNA of the virus. It takes 24 to 48 hours for the test result to be shared with the patient.

RT PCR test can be done at any of the private labs in the city such as Lal Path Labs, Dr Dangs Lab, Laboratory Services of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Max Labs, Sterling Accuris Diagnostics, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre and others.

Currently, at the government testing centres, free of cost RT PCR tests are also available along with the antigen test. The testing centres are present district-wise in Delhi for different districts such as Central, East, North, North West, Shahdara, South, South West and West.

So far, there are 5,70,000 cases reported in Delhi, out of which 5,28,000 have recovered, while 9,174 people have died.

The price of RT PCR test was decreased in Uttar Pradesh to Rs 600 from Rs 1,600 in October 2020.