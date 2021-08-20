Priest Murdered With Trident Inside Temple Haryana's Palwal

A priest has been killed in the Palwal district of Haryana, police said. He was killed after being hit by a trident at a temple situated in Banchari village of Mundkati police station. The police said the murderers also tried to burn the body. A case has been registered against unknown persons but the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Investigating officer Sandeep Kumar said that at around 7 am on Thursday, the police got information that the priest had been killed.

“As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. The deceased has been identified as Charangiri Maharaj. The body was covered with a blanket. We removed the blanket and found that the body was half-burnt. It seems that the murderer tried to burn the body. There were marks of sharp weapons on the chest. In our preliminary investigation, we found that he was attacked by a trident,” he said.

The police took the body into custody and sent it to the government hospital for post-mortem.

Narveer, a resident of the village, said Charangiri Maharaj was living at the temple or the last 20 years. “A priest named Moni Maharaj had come to meet Charangiri Maharaj on Wednesday evening. Moni is missing after the incident. I suspect that he has committed the crime,” Narveer said.

When the villagers reached the temple to offer prayers on Thursday morning, they saw the blood-soaked body of the priest under a tree outside the temple. The villagers called the police and informed them about the incident.

The police said that a case has been registered and further investigation is going on.

