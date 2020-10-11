Priest Shot at Over Land Dispute in UP’s Gonda District, SP Slams Jungle Raj in State

Days after a Rajasthan priest was burnt alive, another priest in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district was shot at on Saturday night over a land dispute. Identified as Samrat Das, priest of Ram Janaki temple located in the Etiathok Kotwali area, he has been referred to Lucknow Trauma Center in a critical condition.

Local police registered a case in the matter and have arrested two accused. While two more accused are absconding and a search operation was launched.

As per information, the miscreants shot Das and immediately fled the scene. Another priest of the same temple Baba Sitaram Das was also attacked by miscreants last year and a police investigation is still going on in this matter.

After receiving first aid in a nearby district hospital, Das was referred to Lucknow in critical condition.

“Two people have been arrested and police are searching for two other people involved in the attack. The condition of the priest Samrat Das is out of danger and he is undergoing treatment in Lucknow. All the accused in this case will be nabbed soon. Both the parties involved in this matter were having a dispute over a piece of land,” SP Shailesh Kumar Pandey told the media.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Anurag Bhadauria attacked the UP Government over the law and order situation in the state and said, “the criminals are having a free hand in the state and they don’t have fear of the police anymore. Today a priest was shot at by miscreants in Gonda, criminals are having a ball they are attacking police, females whoever they want. It seems there is a Jungle Raj in the state and anyone can get shot by criminals anywhere and at any time.”