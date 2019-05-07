Priest, Three-others Convicted in Gang Rape of Five Girls

: A Christian priest and three others were convicted on Tuesday for the gang-rape of five girls in Jharkhand's Khuti district."Four people including Father Alphanso have been convicted by the Additional District Judge. The quantum of sentence will be delivered on May 15," Sushil Jaiswal, Public Prosecutor of Khuti district, told reporters.Five girls were gang-rapped in June 19, 2018 in Arki in Khuti district. Based on the statement of the victims, police arrested four people including the Father.The five girls had gone to Arki to perform a drama to create awareness regarding government schemes. They were abducted and raped.