‘Priest Told Us to Disperse’: Tamil Nadu Man Who Beat Covid-19 Says Delhi Markaz was in Sync With Law

Chennai: Tamil Nadu ranked among the top in the number of returnees from the Tablighi Jamaat religious conference which took place in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin in March. It was after an open appeal from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami that a large number of returnees volunteered to be tested for the dreaded coronavirus. The exposure of the community to the virus and to stigma and blame, thereafter, has been a cause for concern for many.

CNN-News18 Spoke to M Sheik Mohamed, Director of Aiman College of Arts and Science for Women in Trichirapalli, who had attended the religious congregation in Delhi and later tested positive for Covid-19. Sheik Mohamed, who is also former principal of the educational institute, talks about lack his travel to Delhi for the event, the lack of social distancing inside Nizamuddin and how Tamil Nadu government took great care of all patients who tested positive.

When did you test positive for Covid-19? Are you safe and doing well now?

I am okay now. Better. In fact, I tested positive and got admitted on April 1. After taking careful treatment and medicines, I was declared negative on April 14 and the day after that. I am very happy since then and there has been no problem. I asked my doctor — who is also a microbiologist — about the secret of the positive test turning negative. He said the “resistance and stamina” inside me has not just killed the virus, but also prevented the it from spreading. He also said I was eligible to donate my blood to COVID patients.

Tell us about your trip to Delhi to attend the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz congregation in Nizamuddin, your stay there and the travel back to Tamil Nadu.

We had a programme between March 21 and March 24 at the Delhi Markaz. I reached Delhi on March 21 (Saturday) morning by Duronto Express from Chennai. Then I attended the programme from Saturday till Monday (March 23). We were a hundred people from Trichy and over 1,500 from all of Tamil Nadu. It was a special gathering only for Tamil Nadu, held once in two years. This event happened in the same city two year ago, in the same month. This year’s date was also given almost two years in advance. We had planned this ahead and attended the discourses given by the elders there. When the government authorities arrived at the Markaz on Monday 12:30 pm (March 23) and told us of the decision, our highest priest said, “Now, the government has said that we must disperse. It is our duty to obey the law of the land. You all please disperse and try to catch the flight and reach home.”

But on Monday morning itself, they stopped all trains to Chennai. There were no trains and not all people were in a position to move out. We all rushed to the airport (I had a return Air India ticket for March 30) but no way could I wait for that. I got an Indigo flight back to Chennai on March 24. All but 250 to 300 people had to stay back because they couldn't afford it.

I reached the Chennai airport on the morning of March 24. I was advised to be in quarantine and stayed in isolation till March 31. Then, when all people were being taken to the hospital on April 1, I volunteered.

From the 100 travellers from Trichy, those who tested negative were made to stay at the Trichy Jamaal Mohammad College and remained there till April 15. On April 15, the authorities conducted tests again and out of them, six tested positive and were brought back to the Trichy General Hospital.

We were given a very warm farewell by the Trichy General Hospital’s dean and staff. It was highly motivating. Above all, the kindness shown by them towards the patients was really something.

Was there any debate or awareness about lack of social distancing inside Nizamuddin?

No. It was a mosque with about four to five floors. We were all sitting very closely. There were no indications about the coronavirus there and no warning of such a threat was given. Even though there was an announcement against grouping of people, that guideline was not brought to the notice of the authorities of the Markaz. Had it been known to them earlier, they would have even cancelled the programme. But every day, government officials from the Home Ministry used to come there, observe and take notes.

Social distancing couldn't be maintained there because we all prayed together and listened to discourses together. But there was no feeling about the coronavirus inside the masjid.

Do you think this issue has been communalised?

I think it is all media propaganda. Tablighi or not, Muslim or non-Muslim it is immaterial. Anybody who has been exposed to the coronavirus should be brought to a hospital and tested. On that note, I feel the government of Tamil Nadu did a commendable job. Out of compulsion or by own volition, they took us to the hospital and made us realise what was happening in our body. Had it never been done, we would not have understood what was happening to our bodies.

Not maintaining social distancing and getting together is the main cause for the spread of the virus.

I am a professor and retired principal, and I am aware of the propaganda and confusion. I never bothered about it. If anything, I am thankful to the government which has done a favour to us.

Are you subject to any stigma imposed upon you in your neighbourhood?

I am living in a Muslim dominated colony in Trichy. All the people were talking ill of me and started calling me to say, ‘Because of you, we are suffering.” Our entire area has been cordoned off. This is because of immaturity and intolerance. But it is natural that it happens, isn’t it? We cannot blame anybody. Of course, this stigma will not continue forever.

Tell us about your experience of being under the care of Tamil Nadu government.

Initially, people were dragged to the hospital. By dragged I mean the urgency of it seemed to us that way. There were ambulances, police force, etc. We were taken to the hospital between March 28 and 31. We were aware about 100 people who attended this conference from the Trichy district.

But When I reached Chennai from Delhi On March 24, I was told to self-quarantine. I did not even contact my family living on the second floor. Then health officials visited me and conducted tests. They said I was alright. On April 1, I volunteered to join other Delhi returnees, despite not having any symptoms. I was admitted to a hospital in Trichy and there was a blood test, a nasal swab test and a other tests. After two days, they told me I was Covid-19 positive. I was confused. The doctor advised me to be careful and take precautions such as isolation and observe symptoms such as headache, dry cough, abdominal pain and trouble in breathing. I told them I was a mild diabetic and an ulcer patient. They gave medicines in tune with my existing medical conditions.

They gave me costly medicines: One medicine cost Rs 65 a tablet and they gave it to me every day. Mashallah! I didn't expect the people in government to care for me so much. They were above superb level. When I developed a slight cough, I was immediately attended to. I developed breathing trouble only on one night past midnight. I applied Vicks Vaporub and it became alright. The district collector later rang me to inquire about my health. The distance between isolation beds was about seven feet.

