Primary Teachers in UP's Barabanki Asked to Mark Attendance through Selfie or Lose One-day Salary
The new system of attendance, called 'selfie attendance metre', will cover 7,500 teachers in the district.
Representative image.
Barabanki: Primary teachers in the district have been asked to mark their presence by clicking a selfie in their school as authorities look to address the problem of absenteeism and proxy attendance.
Officials on Wednesday said the teachers are required to send their selfies to the Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) webpage before 8 am, failing which they will be deemed absent and their salary for the day deducted.
The new system of attendance, called 'selfie attendance metre', will cover 7,500 teachers in the district.
"There is an automated system to receive and verify selfies posted in the Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) webpage. Teachers have been told that if they did not post their selfies by 8 am, their day's salary will be deducted," District BSA officer VP Singh said, adding that so far one day salaries of 700 teachers have been deducted.
"In the past, we have come across several cases where teachers did not go to schools and sent local people in their place," Singh said.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand Semi-final | Kohli Imitates Bumrah’s Action During Warmup
- Breaking Bad Fans 'Disappointed' As Bryan Cranston Reveals Secret Collaboration With Aaron Paul
- Beyoncé Releases New Single 'Spirit' From 'The Lion King: The Gift,' Celebrating African Diaspora
- Netflix's 'Sacred Games 2' Trailer Just Dropped, and the Memes are Already Up on the Internet
- There Are 1325 Android Apps That Steal Your Data, Even After You Say No; Fix Incoming With Android Q
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s