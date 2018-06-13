Prime Accused in Assam Lynching Case Arrested: Police

The prime accused in the lynching of two men in Assam was arrested from Karbi Anglong district in the early hours of Wednesday, a senior police officer said.With this, the total number of people arrested in connection with the incident and spreading hate messages and rumours after it has risen to 64, the officer said.Karbi Anglong Police arrested the prime accused, Joz Timung alias ‘Alpha’, from Belurghat area under the jurisdiction of the Dokmoka police station where the incident had taken place, superintendent of police SP Ganjala said.Timung allegedly asked villagers over the phone to stop the vehicle carrying the two men and spread rumours about them being child lifters, the SP said.The police had launched a massive search operation to nab Timung but he was constantly on the move and finally apprehended on Wednesday, he said.Timung is a resident of Kangthilangso village where the two men had gone on Friday.Two friends — Nilotpal Das, 29, and Abhijeet Nath, 30 — were on Friday pulled out of their vehicle at Panjuri in Karbi Anglong district and beaten to death by a group of villagers who suspected them to be child-lifters.The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has decided to give Rs 5 lakh each to the parents of the two deceased and also install their statues at the place where they were lynched, KAAC chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang said.The council, which held a meeting with media, government officials and prominent citizens at Diphu on Tuesday evening, condemned the incident.Ronghang said Karbis are a part and parcel of Assam and many tribal and non-tribals live in Karbi Anglong autonomous area, forming a greater Assamese society.