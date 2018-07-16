English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Prime Accused in Jharkhand Activists' Rape Held, Claims he Was Instigated by 'Pathalgarhi' Leaders
Five women working with an NGO were allegedly raped at gunpoint by a group of men when they had gone to Chochang village in Jharkhand on June 19 to create awareness about human trafficking.
Policemen and tribals were locked in a stand-off in Jharkhand's Ghagra village after the rapes. (Photo: News18)
Jamshedpur: The prime accused in the alleged gang rape of five women in Jharkhand’s Khunti district has been arrested from a village in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.
Baji Samad, a resident of Ludubeda village in Seraikela-Kharswan district, was arrested on Saturday, superintendent of police of West Singhbhum district, Kranthi Kumar Gadidesi, said.
Based on information that Samad was seen near Banasai village, a joint team of policemen and CRPF personnel was formed. They conducted a raid and arrested Samad, he said adding that the accused had confessed to his involvement during interrogation.
Samad confessed that he and his accomplices had committed the crime at the instigation of self-styled leaders of ‘Pathalgarhi’ (a tribal custom), the SP said.
‘Pathalgarhi’ is a practice in which villagers inscribe various tenets on huge stone slabs and ban outsiders in their area.
Five women working with an NGO were allegedly raped at gunpoint by a group of men when they had gone to Chochang village in Jharkhand on June 19 to create awareness about human trafficking.
Five cases under various sections of the IPC were registered against the accused at the Khunti Women police station, Arki police station in Khunti, and at the Tebo, Bandgaon and Karaikela police stations in West Singhbhum district.
Earlier, police had arrested three persons, including a father of a missionary school, last month in connection with the case.
The case has turned out to be a conspiracy of people involved in Pathalgarhi and the Peoples Liberation Front of India (PLFI), police said.
Also Watch
Baji Samad, a resident of Ludubeda village in Seraikela-Kharswan district, was arrested on Saturday, superintendent of police of West Singhbhum district, Kranthi Kumar Gadidesi, said.
Based on information that Samad was seen near Banasai village, a joint team of policemen and CRPF personnel was formed. They conducted a raid and arrested Samad, he said adding that the accused had confessed to his involvement during interrogation.
Samad confessed that he and his accomplices had committed the crime at the instigation of self-styled leaders of ‘Pathalgarhi’ (a tribal custom), the SP said.
‘Pathalgarhi’ is a practice in which villagers inscribe various tenets on huge stone slabs and ban outsiders in their area.
Five women working with an NGO were allegedly raped at gunpoint by a group of men when they had gone to Chochang village in Jharkhand on June 19 to create awareness about human trafficking.
Five cases under various sections of the IPC were registered against the accused at the Khunti Women police station, Arki police station in Khunti, and at the Tebo, Bandgaon and Karaikela police stations in West Singhbhum district.
Earlier, police had arrested three persons, including a father of a missionary school, last month in connection with the case.
The case has turned out to be a conspiracy of people involved in Pathalgarhi and the Peoples Liberation Front of India (PLFI), police said.
Also Watch
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anurag Kashyap, Celebrities Hail Rahul Gandhi's Stand on Sacred Games
- Memon: Wrist Spin Twins Allow India Exciting Options to Consider Change in Status Quo
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Finalists France, Croatia to Split $66 Million Purse
- Joe Root Urges England to Remain 'Ruthless' Against India
- The Tippling Point | A Shipwreck, an Island and Whiskey Galore