1-min read

Prime Accused in Kanakamala IS Terror Plot Case Gets 14 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment

The Court had on Monday found guilty six people including prime accused Manseed Mehmood, arrested by the National Invesitgation Agency in the Kanakamala IS terror plot case.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 12:42 PM IST
Prime Accused in Kanakamala IS Terror Plot Case Gets 14 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment
Representative Image.

Kochi: A special NIA court here on Wednesday awarded 14 year rigorous imprisonment to a man arrested in connection with a conspiracy to carry out terror strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states in 2016.

The Court had on Monday found guilty six people including prime accused Manseed Mehmood, arrested by the National Invesitgation Agency in the Kanakamala IS terror plot case.

One accused in the case, Jasim N K was acquitted.

Special judge P Krishnakumar also awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment to second accused Swalih Mohammed and seven years rigorous imprisonment to third accused Rashid Ali in the case.

While fourth accused N K Ramshad and eighth accused Moinuddin were awarded three years RI, fifth accused Safvan was awarded eight years rigorous imprisonment.

The court also slapped a fine of varying amounts on each of the convicts.

The court has found that they had not joined the ISIS but made it clear that they were qualified to be called as members of a terror gang.

The NIA had busted the IS module from Kanakamala in Kannur district in October 2016 when they were holding a meeting to plan terror attacks against prominent persons, including judges, police officers and politicians, and foreign tourists.

