Prime Minister Modi Attends Navratri Event in Gujarat, Performs 'Aarti' of Maa Amba
1-MIN READ

Prime Minister Modi Attends Navratri Event in Gujarat, Performs 'Aarti' of Maa Amba

PTI

Last Updated: September 29, 2022, 23:27 IST

Gujarat, India

The event has been organized on the occasion of the ongoing Navratri festival.(Twitter)

The event has been organized on the occasion of the ongoing Navratri festival.(Twitter)

Modi, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit, was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the `Navratri Mahotsav’ organized by the Gujarat government at the GMDC ground here on Thursday night and performed `aarti’ of Maa Amba. The event has been organized on the occasion of the ongoing Navratri festival.

Modi, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit, was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat.He also watched the traditional garba dance at the venue, and spoke to some revelers and allowed them to click selfies with him.

first published:September 29, 2022, 23:27 IST
last updated:September 29, 2022, 23:27 IST