PM Narendra Modi Addresses Karnataka Youth Via Video Conference, Hails NE Results
Talking about how the BJP's win North East has "integrated" India, Modi said that for the first time, the rest of India was closely monitoring the North East results, proving that the nation was being united.
File image of Narendra Modi. (Reuters)
Bengaluru: A day after BJP ended the Left rule in Tripura and its allies won Nagaland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the youth in Karnataka via video conference on Sunday.
Addressing an event to commemorate the 125th year of Swami Vivekananda's address at the World Congress of religion in Chicago in 1893, PM Modi lauded the power of youth.
Talking about how the BJP's win North East has "integrated" India, Modi said, "For the first time, the rest of India was closely monitoring the North East results. It proves that the nation is being united. It is a big change."
He also listed out the programmes his government has enacted for the youth in the last four years and added that many more new initiatives were in the pipeline. The PM claimed that about 20 world class institutions will be set-up by his government by next year.
Keeping the upcoming Karnataka elections in mind, the BJP is focussing on reaching out to first-time voters and those below the age of 30.
Karnataka has added about 16 lakh new voters to the list in this election.
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
