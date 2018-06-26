English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls Emergency 'Dark Period', Wishes to Strengthen Democracy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the spirit of those citizens who firmly opposed the Emergency that came into force on June 25, 1975, leading to the suspension of the fundamental rights.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the 1975-77 Emergency was a "dark period" that the nation could never forget and called for making democracy stronger by "writing, debating, deliberating, and questioning" its vital aspects.
"India remembers the Emergency as a dark period during which every institution was subverted and an atmosphere of fear was created. Not only people but also ideas and artistic freedom were held hostage to power politics," he tweeted.
Modi hailed the spirit of those citizens who firmly opposed the Emergency that came into force on June 25, 1975, leading to the suspension of the fundamental rights.
"I salute the courage of all those great women and men who steadfastly resisted the Emergency, which was imposed 43 years ago. Their struggles ensured people power prevailed over authoritarianism and the stifling of civil liberties," he added.
He called for working towards making Indian democracy stronger.
"Let us always work to make our democratic ethos stronger. Writing, debating, deliberating, questioning are vital aspects of our democracy which we are proud of. No force can ever trample the basic tenets of our Constitution," he added.
The Emergency lasted till March 21, 1977. The Congress led by Indira Gandhi was voted out of power in the elections that were held soon after.
Also Watch
"India remembers the Emergency as a dark period during which every institution was subverted and an atmosphere of fear was created. Not only people but also ideas and artistic freedom were held hostage to power politics," he tweeted.
Modi hailed the spirit of those citizens who firmly opposed the Emergency that came into force on June 25, 1975, leading to the suspension of the fundamental rights.
"I salute the courage of all those great women and men who steadfastly resisted the Emergency, which was imposed 43 years ago. Their struggles ensured people power prevailed over authoritarianism and the stifling of civil liberties," he added.
He called for working towards making Indian democracy stronger.
"Let us always work to make our democratic ethos stronger. Writing, debating, deliberating, questioning are vital aspects of our democracy which we are proud of. No force can ever trample the basic tenets of our Constitution," he added.
The Emergency lasted till March 21, 1977. The Congress led by Indira Gandhi was voted out of power in the elections that were held soon after.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Iranian Women Watch World Cup Match in Tehran Stadium Despite Ban
- This Video of Priyanka Chopra Dancing With Sister Parineeti on Tip Tip Barsa Pani Will Make Your Day
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Heartfelt Instagram Post Wishing Arjun Kapoor on His Birthday
- Death By WhatsApp: One Message And 22 Murders
- India to Take on New Zealand in Women's World T20 Opener