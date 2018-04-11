GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PM Modi Calls for Responsible Pricing for Affordable Energy to All

In the presence of oil cartel OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabian Oil Minister, Khalid A. Al-Falih, Modi said efforts at artificially distorting prices were self-destructing.

PTI

Updated:April 11, 2018, 12:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PM Modi Calls for Responsible Pricing for Affordable Energy to All
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for reasonable and responsible pricing to provide easy access of affordable energy to all.

In the presence of oil cartel OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabian Oil Minister, Khalid A. Al-Falih, Modi said efforts at artificially distorting prices were self-destructing.

It is in the interest of oil producers that consuming markets grow, he said addressing the International Energy Forum (IEF) conference here.

He further said that India needs energy which is accessible and affordable to the poor. Access to clean, affordable and sustainable supply of energy is key, he said, pitching for responsible pricing of oil and gas.

The Prime Minister also said India has achieved high growth rate with low inflation.

Stating that energy consumption has shifted to non-OECD countries, he said India will be a key driver of energy demand in the next 2-5 years.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Recommended For You