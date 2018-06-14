Prime Minister Narendra Modi Dedicates SAIL's Upgraded Bhilai Steel Plant to the Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated to the nation the modernised and expanded Bhilai Steel Plant of state-owned SAIL.With this, the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has completed its around Rs 72,0000 crore modernisation and expansion programme which will take its production capacity to 21 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the present 13 MTPA.Addressing a gathering here, the Prime Minister said the Bhilai Steel Plant will make the foundation of 'New India' stronger than steel.Modi also said he was dedicated to the people of Chhattisgarh schemes of around Rs 22,000 crore.The Prime Minister is on a day-long visit to Chhattisgarh where he inaugurated different projects. He visited SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant located in Durg district of the state.Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said four years back the steel industry was going through a tough time, but today India is the second largest steel producer.Bhilai Steel Plant, he said, is today producing 130 metre long single piece rail track which is the longest in the world.Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha were among others present during the occasion.Implemented with an investment of more than Rs 18,800 crore, the new and modernised Bhilai Steel Plant would now have an enhanced production capacity of 7.5 MTPA hot metal from earlier 4.7 MTPA, which will be the highest among all steel plants of SAIL.The new blast furnace number 8 - Mahamaya alone has a capacity of 2.8 MTPA.