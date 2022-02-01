Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets Indian Coast Guard Personnel on Foundation Day

Indian Coast Guard Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Indian Coast Guard on its foundation day, saying it was securing our coasts and also are at the forefront of humanitarian efforts. The maritime law enforcement agency is celebrating its 46th Raising Day today on February 1.

Best wishes to the Indian Coast Guard family on their Raising Day. An organisation of great strategic importance, our Coast Guard is an outstanding team of professionals, who steadfastly secure our coasts and also are at the forefront of humanitarian efforts. @IndiaCoastGuard pic.twitter.com/3OiyQ1ZJfo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2022

“Best wishes to the Indian Coast Guard family on their Raising Day. An organisation of great strategic importance, our Coast Guard is an outstanding team of professionals, who steadfastly secure our coasts and also are at the forefront of humanitarian efforts,” he tweeted.

Here’s a look at some of the photos tweeted by PM Modi:

Coast Guard Day is celebrated in honour of organisations from every country that look after maritime security and also the need of a country. The post of a Coast Guard holds responsibilities of volunteering, searching, and holding rescue operations and also guarding the borders of our country.

The Indian Coast Guard is headed by the Director-General, who is located at the headquarters in New Delhi. The current Director-General is Virender Singh Pathania.

The work of Indian Coast Guard varies for multiple fields. This organisation works for multi-missions. It is a collaboration of the Indian Navy, the Customs Department and the Police. The guard is allotted different regions. The North-West region is situated in Gandhinagar, Gujrat, the East region in Chennai, and the North East region in Kolkata and Andaman and Nicobar regions.

Currently, Indian Coast Guard has 156 ships and 62 aircraft. The organisation is planning to make 200 ships and 100 twin-engined aircraft by 2025. They also select a theme every year, but the theme for this year is not yet decided. After the terrorist attacks in Mumbai in 2008, the Government of India initiated a programme to expand the Indian Coast Guard force, assets and infrastructure.

