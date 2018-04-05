English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Says Ambedkar Inspiration for Vibrant Maritime Sector
Modi also remembered Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary and said that he is a 'self-made and industrious', whose contribution to the nation can never be forgotten.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings on National Maritime Day and said the government's efforts for a vibrant maritime sector were inspired by Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar.
"It was Babasaheb who gave topmost importance to Jal Shakti, waterways, irrigation, canal networks and ports. His work in this sector augured extremely well for the people of India," he tweeted.
Modi also wrote that with its rich history, the maritime sector in India has the potential to power country's transformation.
"On National Maritime Day, we affirm our commitment to harness our maritime strengths for the nation's prosperity," he added.
National Maritime Day is observed annually to commemorate the maiden voyage of the first Indian owned ship "SS Loyalty" which sailed from Bombay to London in 1919.
Modi also remembered Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary and said that he is a 'self-made and industrious', whose contribution to the nation can never be forgotten.
"As a freedom fighter and veteran administrator, his service to India was impeccable. Babuji was a true democrat, refusing to bow to authoritarianism. India remembers him on his Jayanti," he wrote on Twitter.
Popularly called as Babuji, Ram was a politician from Bihar who was instrumental in founding the All-India Depressed Classes League.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
